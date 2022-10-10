Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 released at tspsc.gov.in, get link

TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 released at tspsc.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:59 AM IST

TSPSC has released the admit card/hall ticket for the Group 1 prelim exam 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card/hall ticket for the Group 1 prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the TSPSC Group 1 admit card using their TSPSC ID and TSPSC ID.

The TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be conducted on October 16 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all 33 District centres of Telangana State.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022: Know how to download

Visit official website tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Group 1 hall ticket download link

Enter TSPSC ID and date of birth

TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Story Saved
×
