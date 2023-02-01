TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2022 dates released on tspsc.gov.in, notice here

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2022 dates. The Group 1 services exam dates can be checked on the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The Mains examination will be conducted from June 15 to June 10 and June 12, 2023 in Hyderabad. The Main Examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The papers, except General English, in the Main Examination shall be answered in English or Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates. However, a candidate is not permitted to write part of the paper in English and part of it in Telugu or Urdu.

The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The Group 1 exam will begin with General English paper and will end with Paper VI-Telangana Movement and State Formation. The Paper of General English is a qualifying one and the standard of this paper is that of secondary School Certificate. The Marks obtained in this paper are not counted for ranking.

The preliminary exam result was announced on January 14, 2023. The prelims exam was conducted on October 16, 2022. A total of 25,050 candidates have been selected to appear for the TSPSC Mains examination.

