TSPSC Hall ticket releasing on Feb 27 for AE, Technical Officer and other posts

Published on Feb 25, 2023 07:17 PM IST

TSPSC will release the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer & Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments on February 27.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission will release the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer & Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments on February 27. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held on March 5 in the forenoon and afternoon session.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer & Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments.

Notification here

TPSC Admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website of TPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

tspsc hall ticket
