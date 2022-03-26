TSTET 2022: Registration begins today, here’s direct link & how to apply

School Education Department, Telangana have started the registration process for TSTET 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till April 12, 2022. The written examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

TSTET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TS TET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Your name has been registered.

Now login to the account through registration details and fill in the application form.

Enter details in the application form- Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, Qualification etc.

Upload the scanned copies of the relevant certificates and photograph.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted on June in all the 33 Districts of the State. The duration and timings of the test is Paper-I: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon (duration 2 ½ hours) and Paper-II: 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm (duration 2 ½ hours).

