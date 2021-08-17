UBTER JEEP admit card released at ubtejeep.co.in, direct link

Uttrakhand Board of Technical Education has released the UBTER JEEP 2021 admit card on the official website. All the candidates who have applied for UBTER JEEP 2021 can download the admit card from the official website at ubtejeep.co.in.

The UBTER JEEP 2021 exam will be held on August 28 and 29 and the result will be declared on September 2.

Direct link to download the UBTER JEEP 2021 exam admit card

UBTER JEEP 2021: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of UBTER JEEP at http://www.ubtejeep.co.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD JEEP ADMIT CARD FROM 17-AUG-2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on download the admit card

Select the group name

Key in your credentials and click on the search

Your UBTER JEEP 2021 admit card will be released on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.



