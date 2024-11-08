UCEED 2025 registration date extended till November 18, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED 2025 registration date has been extended till November 18, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the UCEED 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 can find the direct link on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The last date to apply has been extended till November 18, 2024.
The official website reads, “The last date for online registration with late fee has been extended till Monday, 18th November 2024 till 5:00 pm. No Further Extension Can Be Made To This Date.”
UCEED 2025 will be held on January 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. UCEED is a test centre-based examination and has two parts: Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time. The exam duration is 3 hours. The test will be held in 27 cities across the country.
The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to apply for the examination. The educational qualifications can be checked in the Information Bulletin here.
Direct link to apply for UCEED 2025
UCEED 2025: How to register
All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
- Click on UCEED 2025 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once done, login to the account.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.