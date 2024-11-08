Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UCEED 2025 registration date extended till November 18, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 08, 2024 03:55 PM IST

UCEED 2025 registration date has been extended till November 18, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the UCEED 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 can find the direct link on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2025 registration date extended till November 18, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED 2025 registration date extended till November 18, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in

The last date to apply has been extended till November 18, 2024.

General Knowledge Quiz: Learning this can be fun and rewarding too

The official website reads, “The last date for online registration with late fee has been extended till Monday, 18th November 2024 till 5:00 pm. No Further Extension Can Be Made To This Date.”

UCEED 2025 will be held on January 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. UCEED is a test centre-based examination and has two parts: Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time. The exam duration is 3 hours. The test will be held in 27 cities across the country.

The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to apply for the examination. The educational qualifications can be checked in the Information Bulletin here.

Direct link to apply for UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025: How to register

All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on UCEED 2025 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //