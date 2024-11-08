Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the UCEED 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 can find the direct link on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED 2025 registration date extended till November 18, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in

The last date to apply has been extended till November 18, 2024.

General Knowledge Quiz: Learning this can be fun and rewarding too

The official website reads, “The last date for online registration with late fee has been extended till Monday, 18th November 2024 till 5:00 pm. No Further Extension Can Be Made To This Date.”

UCEED 2025 will be held on January 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. UCEED is a test centre-based examination and has two parts: Part-A is computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time. The exam duration is 3 hours. The test will be held in 27 cities across the country.

The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to apply for the examination. The educational qualifications can be checked in the Information Bulletin here.

UCEED 2025: How to register

All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.