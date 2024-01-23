close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED, CEED 2024 answer key released, direct link here

UCEED, CEED 2024 answer key released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2024 07:53 PM IST

IIT Bombay releases CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key on January 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the Undergraduate Common Entrance exam for Design and Common Entrance exam for Design can download the answer key through the official website of UCEED, CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

How to download CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key(Shutterstock)

Students have until 5 PM on January 25 to file any complaints they may have regarding the draft answer keys for CEED 2024 and UCEED. The final answers for the UCEED and CEED exams will be made available on January 31. The UCEED result will be released on March 8 and the CEED result will be released on March 6.

CEED 2024 Draft answer key

UCEED 2024 Draft answer key

CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UCEED, CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A pdf will be displayed on screen

Your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

