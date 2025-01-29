UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key released, check via direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can download the draft answer key on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key has been released. The direct link to check is given here,

The question paper for UCEED and CEED have also been released.

As per the official schedule, the announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A will be released on February 6, 2025.

The UCEED results 2025 are scheduled to be released on March 7, and the CEED result will be announced on March 5, 2025.

Notably, the CEED, UCEED 2025 examination was conducted on January 19, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

1. Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED.

2. Click on the link to download the final answer key available on the home page.

3. Check the final answer key displayed on the screen.

4. Download the final answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED.