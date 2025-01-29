Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key released, check via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 29, 2025 01:44 PM IST

UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key have been released. Candidates can check via direct links given below. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can download the draft answer key on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key has been released. The direct link to check is given here,
UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key has been released. The direct link to check is given here,

The question paper for UCEED and CEED have also been released.

DIRECT LINK FOR UCEED 2025 FINAL ANSWER KEY

DIRECT LINK FOR CEED 2025 FINAL ANSWER KEY

As per the official schedule, the announcement of cut-off marks for Part-A will be released on February 6, 2025.

Also read: IGNOU, SBI join hands to launch placement drive on Feb 11, know about job details, eligibility and more

The UCEED results 2025 are scheduled to be released on March 7, and the CEED result will be announced on March 5, 2025.

Notably, the CEED, UCEED 2025 examination was conducted on January 19, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Also read: GATE 2025, JAM 2025 exam centres in Prayagraj changed due to Mahakumbh, notice here

UCEED, CEED 2025 final answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

1. Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED.

2. Click on the link to download the final answer key available on the home page.

3. Check the final answer key displayed on the screen.

4. Download the final answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: CBSE Recruitment 2025: Application window for 212 Superintendent, Junior Assistant posts closes on Jan 31, direct link

For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On