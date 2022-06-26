UGC NET 2022 exam dates announced, to be held in July, August

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency has announced schedule for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. These exams will be held on July 8, 9, 11, 12 and on August 12, 13 and 14, the NTA said.

Detailed schedule for UGC NET 2021-22 will be announced soon, it added.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the NTA notification.

The application window for UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 merged cycles was closed May 30. Admit cards for these tests is expected soon.

UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test conducted twice a year. Due to postponement of the December 2021 cycle in view of COVID-19, June 2022 cycle of UGC NET has also been delayed.

To regularize the examination cycles, NTA has merged both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam.