UGC NET 2023 Answer Key likely to release today, final results in August 2nd week

National Testing Agency, NTA will likely release UGC NET 2023 Answer key on July 5 or by July 6, 2023. The final results is expected to be announced in second week of August 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2023 Answer Key likely to release today, final result in August 2nd week(Agencies/file)

The date of release of answer key and final results have been announced by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August.”

Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination can check and download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.