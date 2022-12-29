UGC NET 2023 Exam: Registration to begin today, exam from February 21

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for UGC NET 2023 Exam from December 29, 2022 onwards. The UGC-NET notification when released will be available to candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process will begin today at 5 pm and will close on January 17, 2023. The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer based test mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. the test will consist of 2 papers and both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The medium of question paper shall be in English and Hindi only.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible to apply for the examination.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Announcement on UGC-NET December 2022:

NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 29, 2022