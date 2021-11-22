UGC NET admit card 2021: Download hall tickets for Nov 24, 25 and 26 exams now

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Day 4,5 and 6 of the exams. Candidates who have to appear for the UGC NET exams on Day 4,5 and 6, can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET day 4, 5 and 6 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 25 and 26, 2021.

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on day 4 are Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation /Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit traditional Subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa / and Urdu.

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on Day 5 are Commerce (Group - 1), Music, Commerce (Group - 2) and visual art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) and on Day 6 exams will be conducted for Commerce (Group - 3), Tamil, and Computer Science and Applications.

UGC NET Exam schedule

Direct link to download admit cards

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on relevant download admit card 2021 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.