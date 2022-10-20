Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Objection window date extended, check notice

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Objection window date extended, check notice

competitive exams
Published on Oct 20, 2022 08:16 PM IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2022 objection window date extended. Candidates can check the official notice below.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Objection window date extended, check notice
UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Objection window date extended, check notice
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the objection window date for UGC NET Answer Key 2022. The objection window will remain opened till 11.50 pm on October 20, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the objection window, the display of answer key for Phase I, Phase II and Phase III of UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) will also be available till today, October 20, 2022.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key(s), may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking up to 20 October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium, read the notice.

The result is expected to be released soon after the objection window closes. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for related details.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december education
ugc net december education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out