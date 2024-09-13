UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Last date today to raise objections at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the objection window for UGC NET Answer Key 2024 on September 13, 2024. The link to raise objections against the answer key will deactivate at 11.50 pm today. Candidates can challenge the answer key through the direct link available on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Last date today to raise objections, link here

The answer key for the examinations conducted on August 27, 28, 29, 30, September 2, 3, 4, and 5 was released on September 11, 2024.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer ey, can raise objections against it by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till September 13, 2024 (upto 11:50 p.m.).

UGC NET Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To challenge the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to log in to the account.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Once done, check the answer key and select the answer for which you want to raise an objection.

Upload the supporting documents and pay the processing fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.