Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 out for M.Tech, M.Arch at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 for M.Tech and M.Arch courses. Candidates who will appear for the M.Tech and M.Arch courses examination can download the admit card through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and also from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 out for M.Tech, M.Arch, download link here

The written test will be held on September 18, 2024, in a single shift—from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The question paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions, and the total mark is 100. Each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The exam duration is 120 minutes.

Each MCQ will have 4 different options. Once the correct option is selected, the corresponding code circle must be filled using a blue or black ballpoint pen. After the test is completed, the candidates will be allowed to carry a replica of the filled OMR answer sheet. Such replicas should be preserved for one year.

Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open, and candidates must click on Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2024 for M.Tech, M.Arch.

Again, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and the admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PGCET is conducted for admission to first-year/first-semester full-time/part-time M.E. / M.Tech / M.Arch/ MBA/ MCA courses for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates for the year 2024.