Department of School Education, Telangana has activated the TS DSC 2024 edit window link. Candidates who want to make corrections in their personal details can do it through the official website of TS DSC at tgdsc.aptonline.in. TS DSC 2024: Edit TET details link activated at tgdsc.aptonline.in, direct link here

To edit the details, candidates will need the registration number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below to make changes.

TS DSC 2024: How to edit

Visit the official website of TS DSC at tgdsc.aptonline.in.

Click on TS DSC 2024 edit link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the page will open.

Once done, make the editing of TET details and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS DSC 2024 examination was held from July 18 to August 5, 2024, with two shifts on each exam day. The provisional answer keys were issued in August, and candidates were asked to send objections, if any. After reviewing the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer keys were prepared. The final key was released and available on the official website.

The results have not been announced yet. Those candidates who will pass the written examination will have to appear for certificate verification. There shall be certificate verification of the candidates with a 1:3 ratio before finalization of selection.

Telangana's teacher recruitment drive will fill 1,062 School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher and Physical Education Teacher vacancies. The recruitment will be purely based on a merit cum roster system as per the existing provisions being adopted by the Government of Telangana. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DSC.