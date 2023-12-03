The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2023 examination on the official website. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam city slip released, admit card soon

Direct link to download UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip

The UGC NET December 2023 city intimation slip is available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

The exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the examination website.

For any query on UGC NET December, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.