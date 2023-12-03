close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam city slip released, admit card soon
Live

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam city slip released, admit card soon

Dec 03, 2023 12:31 PM IST
OPEN APP

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: Exam city slip out, admit card will be released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2023 examination on the official website. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam city slip released, admit card soon
UGC NET 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam city slip released, admit card soon

Direct link to download UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip

The UGC NET December 2023 city intimation slip is available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

The exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the examination website.

For any query on UGC NET December, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023: How to download admit card

    Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    Click on the link for December 2023 advance city intimation slip

    Enter the login credentials as required

    UGC NET city intimation December 2023 will be displayed

    Download it and take a print out for future use.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023: Exam is held twice

    UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in June & December.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023: List of websites to download admit card

    https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

    https://nta.ac.in/

    https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023: Helpline number

    For any information Candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023: Exam city slip

    Direct link to download UGC NET Dec 2023 exam city slip

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023: Use log in credintials to download admit card

    Candidates have to use log in credentials to download the UGC NET December 2023 admit card.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    UGC NET Dec 2023 admit card: How to download

    Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    On the homepage, click on the admit card link

    Now login with your application number and date of birth.

    Check and download it for future reference.

  • Dec 03, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023: Exam city slips released

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city information slips of the Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december admit card. national testing agency hall ticket + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out