UGC NET December Admit Card 2025 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET December Admit Card 2025 for January 3, 5, 6 and 7, 2025 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be held on December 31, January 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, 2026. The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The exam duration is for 3 hours. The question paper will have 50 questions of 100 marks.

Direct link to download UGC NET December Admit Card 2025 UGC NET December Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. The paper will be divided into two parts- Part 1 and 2. Part I will have questions which intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate.It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Part II is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.