National Testing Agency, NTA will open the UGC NET December Exam 2025 correction window on November 10, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December Exam 2025: Correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, list of what can be changed (Hindustan Times)

The correction window link will be activated at 10 am today. The last date to make changes is November 12, 2025 till 11.50 pm. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit card, net banking or UPI only.

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to make changes in date of birth, category, father's name and mother's name. Candidates will not be allowed to make changes in Candidate's Name, Gender, Photograph, Signature, Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent and Correspondence Address, or Examination city.

UGC NET December Exam 2025: How to make changes To make the changes candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET December Exam 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Once done, make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency will conduct UGC NET December 2025 exam from December 31 to January 7, 2026 in Computer Based Test mode, across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.