UGC NET exam rescheduled for December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again rescheduled the  exam dates for University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 examination cycles.
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 05:48 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, October 1, further rescheduled the dates of University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 examination cycles.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 03.09.2021 regarding rescheduling of the examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, it has been decided to further reschedule the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles,” reads a notification released on the NTA website.  

 The UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination cycles was scheduled to be held from October 6 to October 8 and from October 17 to October 19, 2021. But now the UGC NET exams exams will be held from Sunday, October 17 to Monday October 25, 2021, according to the new schedule.

The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon, says the official website.

Note: Candidates should visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in regularly for the latest updates regarding the exam. For any further queries candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

