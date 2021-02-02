UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor from May 2 to 17, 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Twitter.

"National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants," reads the tweet by Education Minister.

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.