National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration window for UGC NET June 2026 Exam on May 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June 2026 Exam: Extended registration window closes tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, link here

The correction window will open on May 25 and will close on May 27, 2026.

As per official brochure, the exam city slip will be available for download by June 10, 2026 and admit card will be available for download by June 15, 2026.

The UGC NET exam will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will consist of 100 marks questions and Paper II will consist of 200 marks questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET June 2026 Exam registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for UGC NET exam is ₹1150/- for General/Unreserved, ₹600/- for Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and third gender. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here

Direct link to apply here