National Testing Agency, NTA will open the UGC NET June Exam 2026 correction window on May 26, 2026. Candidates can make changes to their applications on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to make corrections in the application form is May 28, 2026. UGC NET June Exam 2026: Correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to make changes (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

UGC NET June Exam 2026: How to make corrections Those candidates who have filled the application form and want to make corrections can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET June Exam 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the necessary corrections.

6. Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of it for further use.

As per the official brochure, the exam city slip will be available for download by June 10, 2026 and the admit card will be available for download by June 15, 2026.

The UGC NET exam will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will consist of 100 marks questions, and Paper II will consist of 200 marks questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC-NET June 2026, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.