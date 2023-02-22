Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET phase 2 admit card soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, details here

UGC NET phase 2 admit card soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, details here

Published on Feb 22, 2023

UGC NET phase 2 admit cards expected soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ni.in.

By HT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit cards for the second phase of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022. Exam city information slip for UGC NET December 2022, phase 2 have already been released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In the exam city slip notification, NTA said, “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later.”

The second phase of UGC NET will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023.

Login credentials required to download UGC NET admit card are application number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below:

  1. Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Go to the candidate activity tab.
  3. Open the admit card download link for phase 2.
  4. Login with application number and date of birth.
  5. Download your admit card.

