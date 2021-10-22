UGC-NET exam dates for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles released by NTA

UGC-NET fresh exam dates: National Testing Agency has on Friday, October 22 released the fresh examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The new dates for the conduct UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles are November 20,21,22,24,25,26,29,30 and December 01,03,04 and 05.

The detailed date sheet for the UGC NET exams will be soon uploaded on the NTA website. Candidates should regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

The UGC NET 2021 exam was scheduled to begin on October 17, but had to be postponed as the exam dates were clashing with other major exams. Earlier in September too, NTA had postponed the exam citing the same reason.

Note: For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.