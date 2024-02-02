UIIC Administrative Officers admit card released, download link here

United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Generalist. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at uiic.co.in. Download UIIC AO admit card for 2024 recruitment exam

The Online examination for Recruitment of Administrative Officers–Scale I(Generalists)-2024 will be conducted on February 13th 2024.

UIIC Administrative Officers admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website uiic.co.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Generalist.

Now click on the admit card link for

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference