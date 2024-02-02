UIIC Administrative Officers admit card released, download link here
Feb 02, 2024 05:27 PM IST
UIIC releases admit card for Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Generalist exam.
United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Generalist. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at uiic.co.in.
The Online examination for Recruitment of Administrative Officers–Scale I(Generalists)-2024 will be conducted on February 13th 2024.
UIIC AO admit card download link
UIIC Administrative Officers admit card 2023: How to download
Visit the official website uiic.co.in
On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab
Click on the Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Generalist.
Now click on the admit card link for
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
