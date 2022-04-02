Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here
competitive exams

UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here

  • UKPSC will conduct the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow on April 3.
UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here
UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow on April 3. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 318 vacancies.

Direct link to download the admit card

 UKPSC CSE Prelims exam: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under recent news section click on the link that reads, “Regarding downloading the online admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021”

Click on the admit card link

Key in you credentials and log in 

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out