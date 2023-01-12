UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 released at psc.uk.gov.in, download link here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 on January 12, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Forest Guard Examination 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

The written examination will be conducted on January 22, 2023 in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm in 13 districts at various exam centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UKPSC.

