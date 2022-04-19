UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam result 2021 declared at ukpsc.gov.in
- UKPSC has released the result of Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can access their results as well as the final answer key on the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.
A total of 139 candidates have been selected to take the Main Exam. The preliminary examination was held on March 13, 2022.
According to the notification, the main examination and computer basic knowledge test will be place from August 2 to 5, 2022.
UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam: How to download the result
Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in
On homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0) प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति/परीक्षा परिणाम” under Recent Update
Click on the Result link
A pdf will appear on the screen
Download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics