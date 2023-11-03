UKPSC Supervisor admit card releasing tomorrow, exam on November 19

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023 tomorrow, November 4. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. As per the notice the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023, in the various examination centres in 13 districts of the Uttarakhand state.

UKPSC to release admit card for Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor Exam 2023 tomorrow(PTI)