News / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC Supervisor admit card releasing tomorrow, exam on November 19

UKPSC Supervisor admit card releasing tomorrow, exam on November 19

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 05:59 PM IST

UKPSC to release admit card for Co-operative & Environment Supervisor Exam 2023 on November 4.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023 tomorrow, November 4. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. As per the notice the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023, in the various examination centres in 13 districts of the Uttarakhand state.

UKPSC to release admit card for Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor Exam 2023 tomorrow(PTI)

UKPSC Supervisor admit card 2023: Know how to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the UKPSC Supervisor admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in

On the homepage, click on the Supervisor Admit Card 2023 link

Key in your login credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification below:

Exam and College Guide
