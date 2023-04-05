Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in, get link

UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University will close the UP B.E.d. 2023 registration process today, March 5. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates can submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. Earlier, the last date for the submission of application form was March 3.

UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in
UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in

The UP B.ED. JEE 2023 entrance test will take place on April 24, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on April 13.

Here's the direct link to apply

To fill out the applictaion process for UP B.Ed. 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

UP B.Ed. 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.d registration link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance test application application form registration process register uttar pradesh + 4 more
entrance test application application form registration process register uttar pradesh + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out