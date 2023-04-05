UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in, get link

Bundelkhand University will close the UP B.E.d. 2023 registration process today, March 5. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates can submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. Earlier, the last date for the submission of application form was March 3. UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in

The UP B.ED. JEE 2023 entrance test will take place on April 24, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on April 13.

Here's the direct link to apply

To fill out the applictaion process for UP B.Ed. 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

UP B.Ed. 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.d registration link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit and take the printout for future reference.