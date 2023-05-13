Bundelkhand University will close the UP BEd JEE 2023 registration process on May 15, 2023. Candidates who have to apply for UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. UP BEd JEE 2023 registration ends on May 15, apply at bujhansi.ac.in

The last date for form submission with late fees is from May 16 to May 20, 2023 and the admit card will be released on June 8, 2023. The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 entrance examination will be conducted on June 15, 2023.

UP BEd JEE 2023: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on UP BEd JEE 2023 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates can register.

Once registration is completed, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1400/- for general and OBC category, ₹700/- for SC and ST category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of the varsity.