Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 to be conducted today, check guidelines
UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 to be conducted today, check guidelines(HT file)
UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 to be conducted today, check guidelines(HT file)
competitive exams

UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 to be conducted today, check guidelines

UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 will be conducted on August 6, 2021. Candidates can check guidelines given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:28 AM IST

University of Lucknow will conduct UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 on August 6, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for examination can download the admit card from the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

Earlier the entrance examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2021, which was postponed to August 6, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the exam today can check the guidelines given below.

UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021: Check guidelines

• Candidates can download their updated admit card if they want through their login. They can also use the same admit card that they have already downloaded.

• The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.

• Use of face masks, sanitisers and maintain social distancing between students in the exam hall and inside the exam centre is mandatory.

• The result for UP JEE B.Ed will likely release on August 27, 2021 and the counselling process would begin soon after that.

• As per the notice, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2021 onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up bed jee up bed entrance exam university of lucknow + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.