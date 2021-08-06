UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 to be conducted today, check guidelines

University of Lucknow will conduct UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021 on August 6, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for examination can download the admit card from the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

Earlier the entrance examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2021, which was postponed to August 6, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the exam today can check the guidelines given below.

UP JEE B.Ed Exam 2021: Check guidelines

• Candidates can download their updated admit card if they want through their login. They can also use the same admit card that they have already downloaded.

• The examination will be conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.

• Use of face masks, sanitisers and maintain social distancing between students in the exam hall and inside the exam centre is mandatory.

• The result for UP JEE B.Ed will likely release on August 27, 2021 and the counselling process would begin soon after that.

• As per the notice, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2021 onwards.