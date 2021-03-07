UP PCS 2021: Over 6.88 lakh candidates apply for the exam
Over 6.88 lakh candidates have applied for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) combined state/upper subordinate services examination-2021, commonly known as PCS exam, and assistant conservator of forest /range forest officer services examination-2021, say UPPSC officials.
As per the annual calendar of recruitment exams issued by the commission for 2021, the PCS (preliminary) exam-2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13. “Online applications for 400 posts of PCS and 16 posts of ACF/RFO recruitment exam were accepted from February 5 till March 5,” said media in-charge of UPPSC Pushkar Srivastava.
If competitive students and subject experts are to be believed, this is the first time that candidates in such large numbers have applied for the PCS exams. Some 5.95 lakh had applied for 487 posts of PCS-2020, 5,44,664 candidates had filled the form for the 453 posts that were on offer in PCS-2019 and 6,35,844 candidates had applied for 988 posts in PCS-2018. For PCS-2017, 4,55,297 candidates had applied for 676 posts, they say.
Of 400 posts of PCS, 16 are of deputy superintendent of police and maximum 292 are of principal in government inter colleges. There are also 4 posts of ARTO, 30 of block development officer, 6 of finance and accounts office in industrial development department.
However, the number of posts can change as per the information regarding vacant posts made available to UPPSC by the government, officials say. As per UPPSC officials, this time the number of examination centres will also have to be increased in view of large number of applicants and the pandemic threat.
Preliminary examination is to be held in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi districts.
