UPJEE 2021 schedule released, exam from Aug 31, admit card download from Aug 25

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website.

Interested candidates can check the schedule for UPJEE 2021 online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the council will conduct the UPJEE Polytechnic examination from August 31 to September 4 in three shifts in computer-based mode. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from August 25.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 14.

The entrance examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.

For details, read the UPJEE 2021 official notification.