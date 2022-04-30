UPJEEE registration ends today on jeecup.nic.in, direct link to apply

UPJEE 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, or UPJEE (P) 2022, on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Candidates can apply for the exam on jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline was April 17 which was later extended till April-end. The registration process started on February 15.

The entrance exam will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group or four in total.

The exams will be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022.

UPJEE 2022 application fee is ₹300 for unreserved category candidates and it is ₹200 for reserved category candidates.

According to the exam schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 and the result will be announced on June 17. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15.

The 2022-2023 academic session at UP Polytechnic institutes will begin on August 1.

Apply for UPJEE 2022