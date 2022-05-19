Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC AE admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here
UPPSC AE admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

  • UPPSC has released the admit card for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021.
UPPSC AE admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here
UPPSC AE admit card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here
Published on May 19, 2022 03:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The admit card for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates may get their hall tickets by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC AE exam will be held on May 29 at five district exam centres in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Bareilly.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

UPPSC AE admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2021, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2021”

Key in your registration number, date of birth, gender, code and submit

 UPPSC AE admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notification here.

