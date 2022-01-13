UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 date released, notice here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 date. The Commission Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam will be conducted from January 28 to January 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in three districts- Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 23 which has been postponed and will now be conducted on January 28-31, 2022.

Date, time and venue etc. of examination along with Roll No. will be communicated to the candidates through e-Admit Cards, Candidates will have to appear at the centre/venue allotted to them by the Commission. No change in centre/ venue is permissible and no application shall be entertained in this regard.

The registration process was started on August 13, 2021 and ended on September 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 281 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPPSC.