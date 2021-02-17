UPPSC PCS result 2019 declared, here's list of selected candidates
- Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, February 17 declared the final results of its Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019.
UPPSC PCS final result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, February 17 declared the final results of its Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019. After the interview held between January 28 and February 4, 2021, 434 candidates have been declared successful.
UPPSC Mains exam result had been declared on December 24, 2020 in which 811 candidates had been selected for the interview.
The list of finally selected candidates can be checked at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC had held the PCS Main 2019 exam from September 22 to 26.
How to check UPPSC PCS exam 2019 list of finally selected candidates:
Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Click on the link given for 'LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE'
A file containing notice and list of finally selected candidates will appear on the screen
Check your name
