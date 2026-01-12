UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2025 dates revised, check notice here
UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2025 dates have been revised. The official notice can be checked here.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has revised the UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2025 dates. The exam dates for Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari can be checked by all candidates on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The main examination will be held on February 2 and 3, 2026. The General Studies paper will be held on first day from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Section-1 (Traditional) (Subjective) General Hindi and Drawing Time will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and Section-2 (Objective) General Vocabulary and Grammar Time will be from 4.30 pm to 5 pm.
UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2025: How to check revised dates
The Hindi essay paper will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
To download the revised exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
2. Click on UPPSC RO, ARO Main Exam 2025 dates notice available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on January 31 and February 1, 2026.
UPPSC declared the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination-2023 results on September 16, 2025, in which 7,509 candidates were shortlisted for the Mains. Among them, 6,093 candidates were selected for 338 posts of review officer, 1,386 candidates for 79 posts of assistant review officer, and 30 candidates for two posts of assistant review officer (Accounts). A total of 10,76,004 candidates had applied for the recruitment examination, while 4,54,589 appeared in the preliminary test held on July 27, 2024.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.
