UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the staff nurse exam scheduled on October 3. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm in centres at five districts: Parayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

Candidates have to login to the portal using registration number and date of birth.

On the exam day candidates have to carry the admit card with two photographs and one identity proof, the Commission has said.

UPPSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number, date of birth

Download the admit card

Meanwhile, in the lecturer recruitment exam held recently, 68% candidates remained absent. This amounts to a total of 3,33,961 candidates. The exam was conducted in 16 districts of the state including Prayagraj for filling up 1473 posts and for which a total of 4,91,370 candidates had registered but a mere 1,57,409 (32.03%) appeared in it, informed UPPSC officials.