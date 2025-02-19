UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 on February 19, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Female/Male) Main (Written) Examination-2023 can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Headquarters of UPPSC (HT Photo)

The main examination will be conducted on February 23, 2025, in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at the Examination Bhawan (Ground Floor) of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Camp Office, Sector-D Aliganj, Lucknow in Lucknow District.

KMAT Admit Card 2025 for first session out at cee.kerala.gov.in, download link here

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre 1 hour 30 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination and the entry will be closed 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates should download the admit card and appear at the examination center on the scheduled date and time mentioned in the hall ticket along with two photographs and original and photocopy of ID proof.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on whats new section and a new page will open.

3. Click on UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The registration process started on August 21 and ended on September 29, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2240 Staff Nurse posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.