UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains exam admit card out at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the hall ticket for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Main examination will be conducted on August 4 from 9: 30 am to 12: 30 noon.

This recruitment drive will fill up 558 posts of Staff Nurse (Male) in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP.

Direct link to download admit card

UPPSC admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE)(MAINS) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022”

Key in your registration details, DOB, and Gender

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.