UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 released, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit card 2020. Candidates who will appear for Veterinary Medical Officer Screening exam can download the admit card through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Veterinary Medical Officer screening examination in the state will be conducted on May 15, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm in Prayagraj and Lucknow, <strong>as per official notice</strong>. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020</strong>

UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on September 5, 2020 and ended on October 1, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 610 posts of Veterinary Medical Officer in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.