UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on July 15 has released the hall tickets for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) ( CAPF) Examination. Candidates who will took the UPSC CAPF 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The CAPF exam 2022 will be conducted by UPSC on August 7 (Sunday) and will include two papers. The first paper will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second paper will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Check notification here

Direct link to download the UPSE CAPF 2022 admit card

UPSE CAPF exam 2022: How to download admit card

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022” under What’s New section

Click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.