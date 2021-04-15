IND USA
UPSC CAPF Exam 2021 notification released on upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC CAPF Exam 2021 notification has been released. The registration process will end on May 5, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF Exam 2021 notification on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Central Armed Police Force( Assistant Commandants) Examination registration process have started on official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till May 5, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 159 posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: April 15, 2021

• Closing date of application: May 5, 2021

• Online applications can be withdrawn from: May 12 to May 18, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is 200/- for all candidates except Female/SC/ST Candidates. The fees has to be paid by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.


