UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022 released at upsc.gov.in, get link here

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022 released at upsc.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Candidates can check UPSC CDS 2 final results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates can download the final result from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

A total of 204 candidates have qualified for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 vacancies.

“These results will also be available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022”, reads the official notification.

Direct link here

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the" Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
