UPSC CDS Exam I 2026: Notification released for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS Exam I 2026 notification. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Defence Services Exam I 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 30, 2025.

This examination drive will fill up 451 vacancies in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Indian Military Academy: 100 vacancies

2. Indian Naval Academy: 26 vacancies

3. Air Force Academy: 32 vacancies

4. Officers’ Training Academy: 293 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification (i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

(iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment should be done by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS Exam I 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.