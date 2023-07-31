UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here
Candidates can download the timetable on the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 schedule. Candidates can check the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 exam timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 2023. The UPSC Civil Services exam will be heldin two sessions each day, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.
UPSC CSE Main exam 2023 schedule
|Date
|Forenoon session
|Afternoon session
|September 15
|Paper I Essay
|No paper
|September 16
Paper -II
General Studies-I
Paper-III
General Studies-II
|September 17
Paper -IV
General Studies-III
Paper -V
General Studies-IV
|September 23
Paper- A
Indian Language
Paper B
English
|September 24
Paper-VI
Optional Subject paper-1
Paper-VII
Optional Subject Paper -2
Candidates can check the detailed UPSC Civil Services Main exam timetable 2023 here
The UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on May 28. The results were declared on June 12.
