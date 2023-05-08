UPSC civil services prelims 2023 admit cards released at upsc.gov.in, how to download hall tickets for exam

UPSC civil services prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, May 8 issued the admit card for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2023.(upsc.gov.in)

The UPSC civil services preliminary examination will be held on May 28, 2023

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC prelims admit cards 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the “e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023”

Read the instructions carefully and take print out

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout of the same.



Download the admit card on your computer and take a printout. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

The details given on the admit cards must be thoroughly checked and in case any discrepancy it should be immediately reported to the UPSC.

The UPSC prelims admit cards must be kept safely till the end of this selection process.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-admit card, candidates will have to carry two identical photographs, one for each session to the exam, along with a proof of identity like Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport or voter ID card with an undertaking that the proof is genuine.